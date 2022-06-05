Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.65 and its 200-day moving average is $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.