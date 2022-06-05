Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 90,919 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,353 shares of company stock worth $10,667,430 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

