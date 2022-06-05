Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.87 Million in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.73 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.