Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 13,431 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $44.33 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.