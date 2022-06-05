Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

