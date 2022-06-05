Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 127,504 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Yale University acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,501,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of EQT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

