Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 2,262 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,159,000 after buying an additional 120,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

