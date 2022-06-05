Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Shares of NFLX opened at $198.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.