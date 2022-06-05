Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Atkore by 227.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

