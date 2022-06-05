Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 375,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

