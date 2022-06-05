Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $4.73 Million in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 270,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 297,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $867.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,351,524 shares of company stock worth $65,160,411. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.