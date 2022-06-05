Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 5,600 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.