Claro Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.