Clearfield Capital Management LP Purchases 789,565 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 583.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies comprises approximately 27.8% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 2.05% of Bottomline Technologies worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 491,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

