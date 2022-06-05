Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 96 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $513.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

