Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

