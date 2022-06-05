Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 727.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,511 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs comprises about 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.88% of Shattuck Labs worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 152,785 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 26,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $96,120.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

