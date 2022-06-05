Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.