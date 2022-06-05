CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

