Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.09.
Shares of CCEP opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 611,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.