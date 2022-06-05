Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 611,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

