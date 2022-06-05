Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $21.44. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 35,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

