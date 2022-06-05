Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $21.44. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 35,708 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
