Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.