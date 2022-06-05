Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 2,335 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NYSE AVY opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

