Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344,765 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

