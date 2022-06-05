Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.49 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 430.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

