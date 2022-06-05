Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 29,902 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $49,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

