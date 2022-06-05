Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 7,700 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

