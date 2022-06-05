Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,191 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $194,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $3,637,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

