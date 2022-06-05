Commodore Capital LP Boosts Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 7.85% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.