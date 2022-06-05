Comparing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.65 $78.11 million $1.64 7.38 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 7.97 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -0.46

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

