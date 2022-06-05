Comparing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Embecta and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $289.30 million 5.50 $98.80 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $90.15 million 5.90 -$56.57 million ($1.85) -8.49

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Embecta and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 101.09%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -67.00% -44.52% -32.13%

About Embecta (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

