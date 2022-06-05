Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
TSE CMG opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$406.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.10. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
