Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

TSE CMG opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$406.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.10. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

