Connable Office Inc. Acquires 33,128 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

