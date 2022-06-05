Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

