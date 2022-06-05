Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

