Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in American Express by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in American Express by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

