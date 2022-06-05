Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

