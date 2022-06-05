Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.14 and a 200-day moving average of $529.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

