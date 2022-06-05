Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equifax by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.76 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

