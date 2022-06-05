Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day moving average of $283.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

