Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.