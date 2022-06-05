ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $5.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,193,693 shares of company stock worth $5,257,635 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

