Continental Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.10 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

