Contrasting Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Conformis alerts:

51.0% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conformis and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 377.33%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -6.83% -6.50% -4.62% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conformis and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $99.86 million 0.78 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -10.47 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 2.93 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Conformis.

Risk and Volatility

Conformis has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Conformis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products. It also provides Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement, which are hip replacement products; and iJigs, a personalized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Dutch Antilles, Suriname, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Italy, Poland, and other markets. Conformis, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.