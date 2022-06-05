Contrasting Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25% Isuzu Motors 5.05% 9.83% 4.76%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Isuzu Motors 1 0 1 0 2.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Isuzu Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.85 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.42 $1.12 billion $1.46 8.36

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Isuzu Motors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

