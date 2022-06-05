Convex Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00028307 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $531.45 million and $9.36 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 250.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,911,424 coins and its circulating supply is 62,746,900 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.