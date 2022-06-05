Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,154,000 after acquiring an additional 111,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

