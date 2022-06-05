Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

