Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

