Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

